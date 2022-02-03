Rashmika Mandanna Calls Goodbye Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan A Doll; Says 'He Is Such An Amazing Person'

Rashmika Mandanna who is currently riding high on the success of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, is all set to foray in the Hindi film industry with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye and Shantanu Bagchi's directorial debut Mission Majnu.

Speaking about Goodbye, the film has Rashmika sharing screen space with none other than the 'Shahenshah' of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, the Dear Comrade actress will be playing the role of Big B's daughter in the film.

Rashmika in her recent interaction with India Today shared her experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan. Calling him a 'doll', she said that he made every rehearsal and shoot absolutely fun and amazing.

"Mr Bachchan has been an absolute doll, he is such an amazing person and a legend. He made all of us feel extremely comfortable. From every rehearsal to shoot, he made it absolutely fun and amazing. Any words for him would be too little to describe him," the news portal quoted her as saying. Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, Rashmika is also paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu. The makers of both the movies are yet to announce their respective movies. Rashmika said that she is super excited about both the movies and can't wait for the audience to watch them.

Apart from Mission Majnu and Goodbye, Rashmika will also be seen in Pushpa sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. Popularly credited as the 'National Crush', the actress made her entry into films with the critically acclaimed Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. She went on to star in popular movies like Anjana Putra, Geeta Govindam, Bheeshma amongst others.