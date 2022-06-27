    For Quick Alerts
      Srivalli Aka Rashmika Mandanna Does The Fiery Hookstep Of 'Saami Saami' At Umang 2022; Video Goes Viral!

      National Crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna has yet again managed to leave a lasting impact with her signature step in Pushpa's Saami Saami. The song has taken social media by storm and not just fans but even celebs are grooving to this dance number.

      Rashmika Mandanna

      The actress recently performed the hook step at Umang 2022 in Mumbai, which has become a mass viral sensation. Check out the viral videos:

      Recently, Rashmika sweetly enacted a step from her chartbuster hit song Sammi Sammi for shutterbugs in Mumbai. The hook step became a rage across the country and has been trending ever since the release of Pushpa in 2021.

      Rashmika is currently the IT girl of the industry, with a line-up of big-budget films from all across industries in her kitty. Apart from Goodbye, she will be next seen in Pushpa 2, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu.

      X