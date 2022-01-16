Rashmika Mandanna Has The Sweetest Wish For Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra On His Birthday!

After enthralling the audience pan-India with her recent Pushpa, actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu, which also features none other than Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika took to her social media to wish Sidharth on his birthday today. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, "@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. 🌸 Happy happy birthday to you! ✨😄🤍"

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie will mark Rashmika's big ticket debut in Bollywood.

Birthday Special: Sidharth Malhotra's Best Romantic Songs Which Define Different Shades Of Love

Sidharth Malhotra On His Marriage Plans: I Don't Have The Story, Script Or Cast Ready For That

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika is also a part of Goodbye, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.