    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rashmika Mandanna Has The Sweetest Wish For Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra On His Birthday!

      By
      |

      After enthralling the audience pan-India with her recent Pushpa, actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu, which also features none other than Sidharth Malhotra.

      Rashmika Mandanna

      Rashmika took to her social media to wish Sidharth on his birthday today. Sharing an adorable picture of the two together, Rashmika wrote, "@sidmalhotra .. we for sure need to take more pichas together.. 🌸 Happy happy birthday to you! ✨😄🤍"

      Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie will mark Rashmika's big ticket debut in Bollywood.

      Birthday Special: Sidharth Malhotra's Best Romantic Songs Which Define Different Shades Of LoveBirthday Special: Sidharth Malhotra's Best Romantic Songs Which Define Different Shades Of Love

      Sidharth Malhotra On His Marriage Plans: I Don't Have The Story, Script Or Cast Ready For ThatSidharth Malhotra On His Marriage Plans: I Don't Have The Story, Script Or Cast Ready For That

      Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika is also a part of Goodbye, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 14:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 16, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X