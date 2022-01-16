Rashmika Mandanna Has The Sweetest Wish For Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra On His Birthday!

After
enthralling
the
audience
pan-India
with
her
recent
Pushpa,
actor
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
all
set
to
make
her
Bollywood
debut
with
the
film
Mission
Majnu,
which
also
features
none
other
than
Sidharth
Malhotra.
Rashmika
took
to
her
social
media
to
wish
Sidharth
on
his
birthday
today.
Sharing
an
adorable
picture
of
the
two
together,
Rashmika
wrote,
"@sidmalhotra
..
we
for
sure
need
to
take
more
pichas
together..
🌸
Happy
happy
birthday
to
you!
✨😄🤍"
Directed
by
Shantanu
Baagchi,
the
upcoming
movie
will
mark
Rashmika's
big
ticket
debut
in
Bollywood.