Rashmika Mandanna Launches Her Own YouTube Channel, Answers Interesting Questions About Herself In First Video

National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a great social media presence across all channels be it Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and now the actress has launched her own YouTube channel today.

To kick start her YouTube journey Rashmika answered several interesting questions about herself on why she loves traveling, why she loves acting and why she loves dancing.

Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu To Release On June 10

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most followed celebrities on social media and is a force to reckon with even before her Bollywood debut. The actress enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram and is truly termed unstoppable and the next big thing in Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Enter Wedlock This Year: Reports

Rashmika have some big releases coming up like Mission Manju where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.