Rashmika Mandanna Launches Her Own YouTube Channel, Answers Interesting Questions About Herself In First Video
News
oi-Filmibeat Desk
|
Published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:12 [IST]
National
crush
Rashmika
Mandanna
enjoys
a
great
social
media
presence
across
all
channels
be
it
Instagram,
Facebook,
Twitter
and
now
the
actress
has
launched
her
own
YouTube
channel
today.
To
kick
start
her
YouTube
journey
Rashmika
answered
several
interesting
questions
about
herself
on
why
she
loves
traveling,
why
she
loves
acting
and
why
she
loves
dancing.
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
one
of
the
most
followed
celebrities
on
social
media
and
is
a
force
to
reckon
with
even
before
her
Bollywood
debut.
The
actress
enjoys
over
30
million
followers
on
Instagram
and
is
truly
termed
unstoppable
and
the
next
big
thing
in
Bollywood.
Rashmika
have
some
big
releases
coming
up
like
Mission
Manju
where
she
will
be
seen
with
Sidharth
Malhotra.
In
Goodbye,
she
will
see
sharing
screen
space
with
Amitabh
Bachchan.
Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:12 [IST]