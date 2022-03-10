    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Launches Her Own YouTube Channel, Answers Interesting Questions About Herself In First Video

      National crush Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a great social media presence across all channels be it Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and now the actress has launched her own YouTube channel today.

      Rashmika Mandanna

      To kick start her YouTube journey Rashmika answered several interesting questions about herself on why she loves traveling, why she loves acting and why she loves dancing.

      Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most followed celebrities on social media and is a force to reckon with even before her Bollywood debut. The actress enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram and is truly termed unstoppable and the next big thing in Bollywood.

      Rashmika have some big releases coming up like Mission Manju where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

      Read more about: rashmika mandanna youtube
      Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:12 [IST]
