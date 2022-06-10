Rashmika Mandanna On Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor: He's The Only One In Whole Industry Who Calls Me 'Ma'am'

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen for the first time in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming revenge thriller Animal. The much anticipated flick also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. In her latest interview with Filmfare, Rashmika shared her experience of working with Ranbir in Animal.

Admitting that she was nervous when she met him for the first time, the Pushpa actress revealed that he is so easy-going that they were very comfortable with each other within five minutes into their look test for the movie. She also revealed that Ranbir is the only person in the industry who addresses her as 'ma'am.'

Talking about Ranbir, Rashmika said, "He's extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he's so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it's amazing how easy it's been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep. And he's the only one in the whole industry who calls me "ma'am," and I do not like it. I will get him for this one."

The shooting of Animal has already commenced in Manali, and Rashmika told the news portal that she had a blast working with Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After delivering hits in South, Rashmika is set to take the Hindi Film Industry by storm with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and her other two Bollywood projects- Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

On being asked about her take on the term 'pan-Indian star', the actress said, "I always wanted to learn different languages because I wanted to feel closer to my audiences through my movies and my voice, so the concept of 'pan-Indian star' just came along. For me, as long as I can reach the heart of the audience across the globe, I will do it, even if it means learning many more languages."

Rashmika Mandanna's last release was Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also minted big numbers at the box office.