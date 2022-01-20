Rashmika Mandanna On Being Called The National Crush: It's Not Something To Pressure Yourself Over

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her latest release Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress who made her acting debut with Kirik Party and went on to feature in movies like Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geeta Govindam, Bheeshma amongst others.

Besides her impressive acting chops, Rashmika is also known for her captivating looks. Now wonder, she was declared as the National Crush by Google in 2020. Recently in a chat with BollywoodLife, the actress was asked if she feels pressure about her public appearances after getting this title.

To this Rashmika replied, "No! I am a mannequin to my team. It takes a village for an actor to look a certain way and all the credit of how I look goes to my team. There are a lot of exercises that happen behind to make a celebrity look a certain way that they do."

The actress said that being titled the National Crush isn't something to pressurise herself over adding that she takes it as an appreciation she has got from people for all the hard work done by her.

"For me being titled the National Crush is something which just happened and it's not something to pressurise yourself over. I take it like an appreciation that I have got from the people for all the hard work I have done until now. If it lasts (title of National Crush) I am grateful, and if it doesn't last I will be happy that I had it when I did. I think it's just the love that people are showing and I am supremely grateful," the actress told the news portal.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood and has two films in her kitty- Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye.