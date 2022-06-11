Rashmika Mandanna On Dealing With Fame & Loss Of Privacy: I Tell Myself That It Comes With The Job

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016. Within a short span of time, the actress established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the South Film Industry with hit films like Vijay Deverakonda's Geeta Govindam, Nithiin's Bheesha and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Her last release was Allu Arjun's pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Now, Rashmika is also eyeing Bollywood and already has three films in her kitty. Being tagged as the National Crush Of India, the actress enjoys a solid fanbase and is highly popular on social media as well.

Rashmika who recently graced the cover of Filmfare magazine was asked about how she deals with fame and the loss of privacy which comes with it.

To this, she replied, "Well, it comes with the job, I tell myself. Now everything about everyone is out there... so now if you want to be on the screen, you'll have to be OK with articles written about you. That's how it is. As long as I make my people smile, even if it's just some gossip, I truly don't mind. I am here to entertain my audience. If that's achieved, then I will be happy."

On being asked about her biggest learnings in her career, Rashmika answered, "Patience and kindness go a long way. I have always treated people the way I would want to be treated. I respect others' time and effort, and as an actor, each day I learn something new, and it's all because of the people who I am working with. I feel so good as I am conscious of that with each film. I am becoming a better actor."

Speaking about Rashmika's career in Bollywood, the actress has three films lined up- Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.