Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Vijay Deverakonda; 'Don't Jump To Conclusions Unless & Until...'

Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured relationship with her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda has been the talk of the town for the longest period of time. Further, recently when Vijay called her a 'darling' on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan and was all praise for her, it added more fuel to their dating rumours.

In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika finally broke her silence on these conjectures. She said that while she understands the frenzy around this topic, she doesn't want fans to believe everything that they see and hear about them.

Rashmika told the daily, "Sometimes, I am like 'Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, 'Who are you dating? What is your personal life?' But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you."

The actress admitted that her personal life has always been a talking point right from the beginning of her career. "Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words," she was quoted as saying.

Rashmika said that as a public figure, she can't choose just the good bits and think that people will only focus on her work and not her personal life. She added that while people are free to talk about anything, she just doesn't want them to reach a conclusion unless they hear it from her.

Further, the Pushpa actress also addressed the conjectures about her speculated relationship with Vijay on Koffee With Karan. She said that while those episodes made her go 'aww', she doesn't think of them as anything beyond mere conversations and prefers to laugh them loud.

On being asked why she doesn't deny or confirm her dating rumours with Vijay, Rashmika said that she doesn't want talk about her personal life. She told the daily that there's no point in talking about it until something is for sure or she comes to a conclusion. The actress further said that she is okay with people talking about her personal life and having all the fun.

Workwise, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood and already has three films in her kitty- Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.