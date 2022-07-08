Rashmika Mandanna To Team Up With Tiger Shroff For Shashank Khaitan's Action Entertainer: Report

Rashmika Mandanna's debut film in Bollywood is yet to hit the big screens, but the actress already seems to be a hot favourite when it comes to Hindi filmmakers. The latest we hear is that Rashmika has given for nod for Shashank Khaitan's next which reportedly stars Tiger Shroff and will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Rashmika has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Tiger. The portal quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together." It further stated that both the actors are excited to kickstart shooting for this action entertainer.

The same source further revealed, "The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It's in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date." The character traits and plot details of the yet-to-be-titled movie is kept under wraps.

According to the portal, Rashmika will be shooting for this Shashank Khaitan-starrer and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule in the same time frame. It also stated that Tiger has already started his prep work on the film, which is slated to go on floors in September. Buzz is that he and Shashank have even shot for an announcement video for this project.

Coming back to Rashmika, the actress whose last release, Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster, has two Hindi films, Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in the pipeline. On the other hand, Tiger has multiple films lined up which include Vikas Bahl's Ganapath, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Dhawan's Rambo remake.