Ratan Tata Shares Pic With Guns N' Roses Singer Slash, Actor Ranveer Singh Reacts

Ratan Tata often stays active on social media, the business tycoon has been making headlines for his recent post on Instagram. In the picture, Ratan Tata can be seen posing with the Guns N' Roses singer Slash.

The two can be seen standing shoulder to shoulder smiling at the camera. Slash wore his trademark top hat and glasses. In the past three decades, Slash has been rarely seen without the iconic hat while performing on stage.

Ratan Tata captioned the image as, "The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N' Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash. Clicked by Brian Allan."

This is so so so so cool! Two Legends in one frame! ❤️ — Vin Nair (@vinsinners) January 14, 2022

The post garnered a lot of love from netizens and fans including actor Ranveer Singh. Apart from accumulating more than six lakh likes, the Bollywood actor took to the comments section and wrote, "Wow !! This is too cool!" alongside two heart eyes emojis.

Many have been praising Ratan Tata, One user wrote that the rockstar had to be polite because he had the privilege of meeting one of the humblest men on Earth. The tweet read, "Sir , the rockstar had the privilege to meet one of the humble person planet Earth ever have. How can he not be polite ."

Another wrote, "Another user wrote that this was "one of those days when social media actually makes me happy". Meanwhile, Vin Nair tweeted, "This is so so so so cool! Two Legends in one frame!"

Meanwhile, the artist Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, achieved worldwide success in the late 1980s and early 1990s.