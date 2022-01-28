Raveena Tandon Admires This Quality Of Her Ex-Flame Akshay Kumar; Reacts To Salman Khan's Controversial Past

In her recent tete-a-tete with Siddharth Kanan, actress Raveena Tandon spoke about her co-stars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar and revealed what she loves about them.

It's known to all that Salman was the first co-star of Raveena. She made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman in 1991. When asked about her equation with Salman, Raveena could not stop boasting about the superstar and said as a friend, he is an amazing man.

"A man if he decides in his mind that you're his friend, he will go to any lengths to look after you and take care of you, till his last breath," she said.

When asked how she looks back at Salman's controversial past, she said, "He might have made a few mistakes in his life, I'm sure there is a time when God gives everyone a chance to regret and recoup and get back. Who hasn't?"

She further asserted that Salman let those unfortunate incidents change him into a more positive person. Raveena also said that people deserve second chances.

When asked about Akshay Kumar who also happens to be her ex-flame, Raveena said that she admires his punctuality and dedication. "If you tell him 4 o clock, he will be there at quarter to 4 on the sets," said Raveena.

She further lauded Akshay and Katrina Kaif for recreating her iconic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' from Mohra for Sooryavanshi and said the duo did a good job.

While speaking about Sanjay Dutt, Tandon said that he is one of her most favourite co-stars and she always had a blast while working with him.