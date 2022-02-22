Raveena Tandon Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary With Anil Thadani, Shares Her Wedding Video

Raveena Tandon celebrates her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband Anil Thadani today (February 22). On the occasion, the actress shared her wedding video taking her fans on a trip down memory lane. Raveena who lost her father Ravi Tandon recently can be seen calling out to her father in the Mandap during an emotional moment in the video.

Talking about the same, the video has Raveena Tandon looking beautiful in a maroon Lehenga. The Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actress has paired up the same with traditional jewellery. The groom Anil Thadani can be seen sporting a golden Sherwani.

The video also has Raveena Tandon's parents, the late Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon. They can be seen looking ecstatic and beaming with happiness for their daughter's marriage. Amidst this, the Andaz Apna Apna actress calls to her father to be at her side. Take a look at the same.

Celebrities like Neelam Kothari Soni, Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Juhi Chawla wished Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani under the post. The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actress had entered marital bliss with Thadani in the year 2004. Raveena captioned the same stating, "As we get into the "adulthood" of our married lives,18 years today, I couldn't have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick(me) and thin (u) good times trying times. You are it all."

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the Best Actress category for her Netflix series Aranyak. The actress dedicated the award to her late father Ravi Tandon. The veteran director had passed away on February 11 and Raveena was flooded with messages of condolences by her fans and friends from the fraternity.

A source close to the actress had earlier revealed, "Being the thorough professional she is, Raveena didn't want her personal tragedy to affect her professional commitments. While she has been deeply disturbed by the demise of her father, the legendary producer Ravi Tandon, she doesn't wish for her producers to suffer because of her unavailability. Being a producer's daughter, she well understands the value of time and money and therefore, wouldn't want anybody to be left waiting for her. She is shooting for her upcoming film and will continue with her other professional assignments as well."