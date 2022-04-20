Raveena Tandon On Difference Between Bollywood & South Film Industry: Hindi Film Industry Was Aping The West

With many actors from the Hindi film industry venturing towards South films and South stars delivering blockbuster hits in the north belt of the country, the lines are slowly blurring now. Raveena Tandon who has worked in both the industries, talked about the north-south divide in her recent interaction with the news portal.

Speaking about how she feels that Bollywood slowly lost touch with the masses, the actress said that the Hindi film industry was busy trying to ape the West. On the other hand, the South films were deeply rooted in their culture and customs. Due to this, the audience would immediately identify with their stories.

Raveena told Bollywood Bubble, "I thought somewhere in the 90s, till the time again of melodious music and stories came in, it was a lot of aping the west, they all wanted to become Hollywood with choppers and westernizing. Somewhere there was a loss of the Indian culture in our movies, it was becoming too westernized."

The Aranyak actress continued, "The minute I used to go shooting down south and they had such strong ethos about their culture, their customs, their rituals, their stories would revolve around those kind of stories, that the masses would immediately identify. I gave such super-duper hits in a line, not me- the entire team of the movies I did. That is what I used to find lacking sometimes in the scripts that we were making in Mumbai and I used to feel they are somewhere going away from what the masses are identifying."

Further, citing examples of KGF and KGF Chapter 2, Raveena said that neither of the films would have worked had there not been an emotional core in them.

"Even though KGF 1 and 2 may be portrayed as an action movie, until and unless you don't have emotions that are holding people's hearts, I don't think any movie can be a success. When your emotions are surface-level, it doesn't work," the portal quoted her as saying.

Raveena Tandon is currently riding high on the success of her latest release, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 in which she earned rave reviews for her portrayal of Ramika Sen.