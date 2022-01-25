Raveena Tandon On Her Plans Of Joining Politics: I Don't Want To Say No And Eat My Words Later

Raveena Tandon in her recent interaction at the Tension Not Twitter spaces session, shared her plans of entering politics. On being asked by a fan if she is keen for a career in politics, the actress said 'never say never' and went on to reveal that she has been offered seats pan India but she turned them down as she felt that she wasn't ready.

The Mohra actress said, "Never say never. There was a point I was seriously contemplating. I have been offered seats pan India- West Bengal, Punjab Mumbai, but unfortunately I had to say no at that time because to a certain extent I was not ready."

She added, "I have not really been impressed by any political party to such an extent that they have an ideology I can blindly follow. I disagree with so many things, sometimes I am afraid because of these disagreements, I might not be able to tow the line. And if I don't tow the line, I would probably be silenced, not in a sinister way. But if I feel I am ready to bear the brunt of it all and go out there to really make a difference, I might say yes. I don't want to say no now and eat my words later."

Another fan asked Raveena to share her experience that she had to face in a male-centric society including Bollywood.

To this she replied, "To a certain extent, women have to work a little harder in whichever career they choose, to prove that they are if not as good, even better than their male counterparts. The fact is though that challenges are met by everyone, men also meet challenges. They have a little easier way out. In my show Aranyak, we show my character was passionate about her work, but the onus of looking after the family only comes on her. Why? Something has to change surely, but slowly. I thank myself for my perseverance, I won't take away from my achievements, but my family supported me, my in laws took care of the kids when I was on outdoors, my husband was hands on... the rest of the family also has to chip in to let women achieve their dreams."

Raveena who was last in the Netflix webseries Aranyak will next be seen in Yash's KGF:Chapter 2.