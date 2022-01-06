Raveena Tandon Reacts To 'Tip Tip' Song Being Made Without Her; Shares Her Take On Ageism In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa' song from Mohra is a rage even today. Recently the makers of Sooryavanshi recreated this iconic number with Akshay and Katrina Kaif for their film. In an interview with Film Companion, Raveena reacted to Katrina stepping into her shoes.

The actress said, "It's been a win-win situation. All these remixes, they get a new life. In the end, I kind of end up owning them all over again."

Referring to the debate about ageism in Bollywood in given context, Tandon was asked about men being allowed to continue in their roles unlike women. To which she replied, "I think that is slowly wearing out, I can see the change, for sure. But yes, there is room for much, much more."

On being asked if there's a lot of pressure on female actors to look a certain way, Raveena appreciated her contemporaries like Kajol and Shilpa Shetty and said, "I don't think so. I think those days are gone when people would body shame and talk about your thunder thighs and Amazonian growth, or whatever. A lot of these things we've heard... There's a lot more awareness in this generation of ours to look good and feel confident about ourselves. There are so many of our actresses who are happy and comfortable in their skin the way they are. Including me."

With regards to work, Raveena made her digital debut last year with the Netflix web series Aranyak. Her upcoming project is Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.