Raveena Tandon Refutes Rumours Of Rivalry With Shilpa Shetty, Kajol; Says 'There Was No Dirty Politics'

Raveena Tandon was one of the top leading ladies in the 90s who starred in many successful films and made her own mark with her powerful performances. In the later years, she took some time off from the Hindi film industry and have became selective about her projects. Recently, she made her digital debut with the Netflix web series Aranyak.

In an interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Raveena was asked about being pitted against Karisma Kapoor, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, who were leading ladies of the 90s.

Refuting those rumours of rivalry, Raveena clarified that there was no cut-throat or 'dirty politics'. She said that Shilpa and her have 'been friends from day 1'. The actress told Siddharth, "We've done films together. Kajol and me have been friends. It's nothing of that sort."

At the same time, Raveena also added that there were a few who played dirty games and indulged in dirty gossip. She said that she is glad that she stayed away from it all.

In the same interview, the Mohra actress also recalled how she was often replaced in her earlier films, on the insistence of the hero's girlfriend since she was insecure of her. She further laughed that after the two broke up, the hero had returned to her with a work offer.

Meanwhile, one of Raveena's most iconic songs from the 90s, 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' was recreated by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The actress said that she was impressed with the outcome.

Workwise, Raveena will next be seen in Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2.