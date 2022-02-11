Raveena Tandon's Father And Veteran Director Ravi Tandon Passes Away, Actress Shares Heartfelt Post

Actress Raveena Tandon's father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away today (February 11). The actress took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming tribute to her father. Raveena shared a couple of pictures with her father from her childhood to her current stage.

Talking about the pictures, in one of them, the father-daughter duo can be seen walking together while another picture is a childhood picture of Raveena Tandon in her father Ravi Tandon's lap. In a picture, the Andaz Apna Apna actress can be seen enjoying a presumable award show with the late filmmaker. The last picture has Raveena planting a kiss on her father's cheeks lovingly.

Raveena Tandon captioned the same stating "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa." Celebs like Namrata Shirodkar and Neelam Kothari Soni expressed their condolences in the comment section. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke actress Juhi Chawla also wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Take a look at her post.

Raveena Tandon's father Ravi Tandon was a renowned director and producer in Bollywood. He had helmed many hit films like Khel Khel Mein, Nazrana, Anhonee, Zindagi, Majboor and Khud-Daar. He produced movies like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Apne Rang Hazaar and Anhonee. He had also acted in the 1960 movie Love in Simla which also starred Joy Mukherjee and Sadhana.

In an earlier interview with Young Leader's Forum in July last year, Raveena Tandon had said that she never grew up on film sets even though her father Ravi Tandon was a filmmaker. The Akhiyon Se Goli Mare actress had said, "My dad (Ravi Tandon) is a filmmaker and he has made films like Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-Dar... renowned movies, but we never really grew up on the film sets. My brother (Rajiv Tandon) and I would only be able to visit the sets when we had our holidays." Raveena had also said that she had taken up her father's advice when she had started receiving movie offers. She had added, "I sat with my dad one day and asked him, what should I do since I was getting so many movie offers."

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in the Netflix series Aranyak. Her role as a cop in the thriller show was well-received. She will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 opposite Yash and Sanjay Dutt.