Raveena Tandon Says She Adopted Her Daughters 'Quietly' To Avoid Tabloid Gossips; 'Their Minds Were So Filthy'

Way back in the 90s, Raveena Tandon broke several stereotypes when she adopted two daughters Pooja and Chaya at the age of 21. Recently in a chat with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, the actress opened up on why she never openly spoke about her decision of adopting those girls back then.

Raveena admitted that she was scared about the yellow journalism and how the tabloids would treat the news. She said that she felt they would hurl accusations at her about having kids while still being unmarried.

The Mohra actress told Siddharth, "Initially, it was that era of tabloidism and yellow dirty journalism. There were these hardcore writers who were just writing nasty stuff and headlines were nasty. In those days, a scandal could be created out of anything. When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, 'Who are these girls?' And I would start telling them this is how it is."

She further added, "You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be? Magazine wale bol denge ki isko secretly baby ho gaya, kiska baby hai (The magazines would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father). It was that era. Itna gandh tha unke minds mein (Their minds were so filthy). To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly."

Nine years after adopting Pooja and Chhaya, Raveena Tandon got hitched to Anil Thadani in 2004 and they welcomed their first biological child, Rasha in 2005. They were blessed with a baby boy, Ranvirvardhan in 2008. On the other hand, Raveena's adopted girls, Pooja and Chhaya are happily married with kids of their own. Workwise, Raveena was last seen in the Netflix web series Aranyak and is now awaiting for the release of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2.