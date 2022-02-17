Raveena Tandon Shares Heartfelt Post On Father Ravi Tandon's Birth Anniversary, Calls Him 'Apple Of Her Eye'

Raveena Tandon lost her father and veteran filmmaker Ravi Tandon on February 11. The actress took to her social media handle to remember her father who would have turned a year older today (February 17). Raveena also shared some beautiful throwback pictures with her father.

Talking about the same, Raveena Tandon shared pictures from the birthday celebration of her father Ravi Tandon from last year wherein he can be seen celebrating the occasion with her mother as well as her husband Anil Thadani and their kids. She had then gone on to share some more delightful pictures with the late director in the post. The Andaz Apna Apna actress also shared a heartfelt caption along with the same.

Raveena Tandon wrote, "HappyBirthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers! #throwback 17th Feb '21." Take a look at the post.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Neelam Kothari Soni also poured in some love on the post. Earlier after her father's demise, Raveena Tandon had shared a post stating, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa." The Akhiyon Se Goli Mare actress also thanked her fans and friends from the industry for their condolences, warmth and support in the form of another post.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Raveena Tandon had bounced back to shoot for her untitled film a few days after her father's demise. A source close to the Aranyak actress had said, "Being the thorough professional she is, Raveena didn't want her personal tragedy to affect her professional commitments. While she has been deeply disturbed by the demise of her father, the legendary producer Ravi Tandon, she doesn't wish for her producers to suffer because of her unavailability. Being a producer's daughter, she well understands the value of time and money and therefore, wouldn't want anybody to be left waiting for her. She is shooting for her upcoming film and will continue with her other professional assignments as well."

Defying the age-old tradition of performing last rites only by the son, Raveena Tandon had lit her father's pyre. Talking about her father Ravi Tandon, he was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s. He had directed films such as Nazrana, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil, Khel Khel Mein, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Majboor and Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.