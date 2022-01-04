WHAT! Raveena Tandon Was Linked To Her Own Brother Because Of Gossip Items; Says 'I Would Cry Myself To Sleep'

In her recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, actress Raveena Tandon recalled being linked to her own brother, because of magazine gossip items during the '90s. She further added that back in those days, actors were at the mercy of journalists.

She said, "I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, 'What is it all about?'."

She further added, "They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. 'There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon's boyfriend'. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say 'hello?', they would say, 'yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt'."

Not so long ago, in another interview, Raveena had mentioned that owing to emergence of social media, now it is very easy for actors to clarify any gossip or rumours about themselves, but earlier, the scenario was totally different. Raveena had also called out female journalists' double standards for body shaming actresses.

With respect to work, Raveena was last seen in Aranyak, which is currently streaming on Netflix.