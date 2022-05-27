RealHai: Josh Offers You A Golden Ticket To IIFA 2022 With Its Biggest 'Desi' Challenge

India's most engaging short video app Josh has given everyone plenty of reasons to cheer. Be it treating the audience with mint-fresh content belonging to multiple languages or being the quintessential platform for budding talents to flaunt their creative skills, the home-grown app has become a hot favourite with everyone within a short period of time.

Apart from all these amazing offerings, Josh also grabs a lot of eyeballs for hosting one-of-its-kind meetups for its content creators and fun-filled challenges with a difference. In an era where social media is all about filters, effects and pretense, the popular app is here with one of its biggest campaigns titled #RealHai.

Curious to know what's it all about? Well, this cool challenge is a celebration of 'desi' roots where all you have to do is to be 'raw'. So, no more 'manufactured' moments and a big yes to being 'flawsome'.

Click here to know more about the #RealHai challenge

To add more glitter to this challenge, Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra and the gorgeous Hansika Motwani teamed up for a special music video, where they shook a leg to the funky tunes of Sajid from the Sajid-Wajid duo and cheered everyone to be real. Josh brings you an opportunity to be your real awesome self with the #RealHai challenge.

All you need to do is make videos which give the world a glimpse of the real you in any genre; be it comedy, dance, entertainment, fashion, fitness or food. The challenge is already live on Josh app and it's raining top-notch videos made by content creators.

Check @officialjoshapp for more #RealHai videos

There are exciting prizes in store, and one can even stand a chance to meet their favourite celebrities at IIFA 2022 which will be held in Abu Dhabi from June 2 to June 4. Touted to be one of the biggest award shows in Indian cinema, the event will see the presence of many big names from the Hindi Film Industry under one roof.

Want to be a part of this star-studded extravaganza? Then, participate in the #RealHai challenge right away. Who knows, you could end up having a gala time at IIFA this year.

So, this season, it's time to drop all your filters and take the world by storm with the 'real' you!