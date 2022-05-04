RealHai: Sidharth Malhotra & Hansika Motwani Encourage People To Celebrate Their Unfiltered Version

DailyHunt's popular app Josh, has made a big splash in the content creation space with its avant-garde approach. All thanks to this 'desi' app, piping fresh, viral content belonging to multiple languages and genres is just a click away. It even gives you an opportunity to record and upload your videos, and become the next sensation with your creative skills.

From giving emerging talents a platform to showcase their flair in the field of their choice to hosting blockbuster events for its influencers to enjoy and grow, Josh has conquered the world of content creation with its incredible ideas that leave you awestruck in every possible way.

In an era where social media pushes you to be at your A-game and present this mirage of a 'happy, picture-perfect' life, Josh encourages you to be yourself and enjoy every little moment in your life sans any filters, effects and pretense. At Josh, we believe that there's no need to put a filter on every second of your life. Instead, the real fun lies in living those memories as raw as possible, after all, beauty lies in the eye of the beholder.

To celebrate this thought-provoking concept, Josh is back with one of its biggest campaigns which is all set to bring a revolution in its own special way. Titled #RealHai, this mint-fresh campaign aims to relieve the pressure of perfection and encourage one to celebrate the real 'you'. Here's a chance to celebrate your 'desi' roots and awaken your inner unapologetic rockstar. Bid goodbye to the world of filters and effects, and choose 'real' over tailor-made moments.

As a part of this unique campaign, Josh has roped in Bollywood's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra and the gorgeous Hansika Motwani for a music video which emphasizes that if you can be anything then be real! Sidharth and Hansika are representing the north and south of Bharat respectively. The music of this amazing video has been composed by Sajid from the famous Sajid-Wajid duo. The much anticipated music video has been launched on May 4.

To make things more intriguing, top Josh influencers will be travelling to different states to team up with local creators for some marvellous content. There will be 6 tasks each week, where the creators will be whipping up content belonging to different genres.

Watch the music video.

BREAK THE FAKE! It's time to show the REAL YOU! Josh app brings you the #RealHai campaign which salutes all the real talent out there. Be it dance, fashion, fitness, food, comedy or entertainment, it's all about being real!

And if you think that's it, then well, it only gets grander and jaw-dropping from here on! To sum up in few words, being FLAWSOME is going to be the next big thing. So what are you guys waiting for? Join Josh right away to participate in this novel challenge and win big, exciting prizes.

Download the Josh app and make as many videos as possible using #RealHai. Stand a chance to win a golden ticket to the IIFA awards held in Abu Dhabi or even a grand opportunity to support your favourite cricket team, live, at the IPL Finale 2022. There are also weekly prizes to be won!