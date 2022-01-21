Remo D’Souza’s Wife Breaks Down After Learning About Her Brother’s Suicide; Opens Up About Father’s Illness

Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins was found dead in his Mumbai apartment yesterday (January 20). Police confirmed that he hanged himself in his room, however, they haven't recovered any suicide note. Well, Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza is heartbroken after learning about her brother's suicide as he was reportedly in depression after his mother's death.

Lizelle D'Souza also revealed that her father is suffering from a kidney ailment, and he got a big shock after seeing his Jason Watkins hanging at home. Lizelle told Times of India, "Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life. Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don't know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa's house. Jason and my dad stayed together."

She further added, "I think he couldn't come to terms with our mother's death, which happened in 2018. He was very close to her." For the unversed, Jason Watkins was unmarried. Remo and Lizelle were in Goa for a wedding when the tragedy happened.

The director's wife further revealed, "I just landed an hour ago. Daddy called me in Goa to tell me about Jason. I had gone to Goa to attend a wedding. Remo and I just don't know what to do. We are in a state of a terrible shock." Talking about Jason, he had worked with Remo D'Souza as an assistant director to all his projects. The family is a terrible state of shock and the Oshiwara Police is investigating the matter.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM