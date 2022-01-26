Republic Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And Others Send Warm Wishes On The Occasion

Today (January 26) marks the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India. On this day, the Constitution Of India had come into effect. The day is dedicated to celebrating the glory and grandeur of the nation by all its citizens. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handle to share warm wishes for their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account to share his wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor shared some pictures of his posing with the National Flag. His caption read, "Many Many Wishes for a Happy Republic Day" along with the National Flag emojis. Take a look at the same.

Ajay Devgn shared some stills from the Republic Day parade wherein women of the armed forces can be seen pulling out some spectacular and mind-boggling stunts. The video ends with the message saying, 'An ode to the fearless Armed Forces women personnel who make the Republic Day celebrations even more extraordinary.' The De De Pyaar De actor captioned the same stating, "What they can do, I can't. Truly remarkable.

#HappyRepublicDay." Take a look at his tweet.

Actress-Politician Hema Malini shared a Republic Day gif. The Seeta Aur Geeta actress captioned it stating, "Let us wish each other a Happy Republic Day and pray for the unity and prosperity of our great country." Take a look at her tweet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a large emoji of the National Flag Of India. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the same stating, "Happy Republic Day. 26:01:2022. Jai Hind." While Arjun Kapoor furthermore took to his Instagram story to share a video of the National Flag Of India being waved and it ends with the wish, "Happy Republic Day."

Raveena Tandon shared a gif of her Republic Day wish along with a picture of hers at the side. The Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare actress captioned the same stating, "Happy Republic Day." Take a look at the post.

Dia Mirza tweeted a picture of the Indian Constitution. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress then captioned the same stating, "Happy Republic Day. As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfil our duties. To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures." Take a look at Dia's post.