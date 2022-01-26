Republic Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And Others Send Warm Wishes On The Occasion
Today (January 26) marks the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India. On this day, the Constitution Of India had come into effect. The day is dedicated to celebrating the glory and grandeur of the nation by all its citizens. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handle to share warm wishes for their fans.
Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account to share his wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor shared some pictures of his posing with the National Flag. His caption read, "Many Many Wishes for a Happy Republic Day" along with the National Flag emojis. Take a look at the same.
T 4172 - गणतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NImB6GRpIX— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2022
Ajay
Devgn
shared
some
stills
from
the
Republic
Day
parade
wherein
women
of
the
armed
forces
can
be
seen
pulling
out
some
spectacular
and
mind-boggling
stunts.
The
video
ends
with
the
message
saying,
'An
ode
to
the
fearless
Armed
Forces
women
personnel
who
make
the
Republic
Day
celebrations
even
more
extraordinary.'
The
De
De
Pyaar
De
actor
captioned
the
same
stating,
"What
they
can
do,
I
can't.
Truly
remarkable.
#HappyRepublicDay." Take a look at his tweet.
What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable🙏#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/mIoNr8WI4n— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2022
Actress-Politician Hema Malini shared a Republic Day gif. The Seeta Aur Geeta actress captioned it stating, "Let us wish each other a Happy Republic Day and pray for the unity and prosperity of our great country." Take a look at her tweet.
Let us wish each other a Happy Republic Day and pray for the unity and prosperity of our great country🙏 pic.twitter.com/6QQuqE9BtA— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 26, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a large emoji of the National Flag Of India. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress captioned the same stating, "Happy Republic Day. 26:01:2022. Jai Hind." While Arjun Kapoor furthermore took to his Instagram story to share a video of the National Flag Of India being waved and it ends with the wish, "Happy Republic Day."
Raveena Tandon shared a gif of her Republic Day wish along with a picture of hers at the side. The Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare actress captioned the same stating, "Happy Republic Day." Take a look at the post.
गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 26, 2022
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🌺🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ns7W5HqOcX
Dia Mirza tweeted a picture of the Indian Constitution. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress then captioned the same stating, "Happy Republic Day. As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfil our duties. To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures." Take a look at Dia's post.
Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 26, 2022
“To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures;”#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MIBtVJLJAw