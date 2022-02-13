Revisit These Timeless, Heart-Melting Romantic Classics This Valentine's Day

Whether you are single or have a romantic date planned for Valentine's Day, revisiting a romantic classic is always a good idea. We've curated a list of timeless celluloid romances that are perfect reminder of just how magical love can be. So, order a decadent dessert, get your popcorn ready and enjoy these recommendations that were made for a day like this!

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

This Filmkraft Production was Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film and marked the rise of a superstar and the beginning of the audience's love affair with a story that still tugs at the heart, makes one laugh and cry, sing and dance. A rollicking musical score by Rajesh Roshan, beautiful locations, slick direction by Rakesh Roshan and a stunning double-role by Hrithik ensured the film's success but it was the heart-warming and innocent romance between the debutants that made the film one of the most memorable love stories of all time.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This Yash Raj production and Aditya Chopra directorial ran for over 25 years in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir, was a resounding hit and has gained cult status over decades for its music, beautiful vistas of Europe, memorable scenes that have now become a part of pop culture and the crackling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The love story of Raj and Simran refuses to fade away and continues to inspire generations of film-makers to revisit the iconic train scene and many other memorable moments from the film. DDLJ was a perfect combination of humour, sentimentality, relatable writing and heart-warming performances and is a perfect watch for a special date night.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

This Pooja Entertainment remake of director Gautam Vasudhev Menon's own Tamil film Minnale has over time grown in popularity for its ageless music by Harris Jayaraj, the memorable banter exchanged by debutants Madhavan and Dia Mirza, a fetching cameo by Saif Ali Khan and all the ingredients of an unusual love story. The film follows the trajectory of two lovers who are totally different from each other but cannot escape the pull of a mutual attraction that develops into deep love. Even when they are at odds, you can sense the unmistakable chemistry. The film is still a mass favourite and seems as fresh as when it was first released. Maddy and Reena continue to win over a new generation of fans with every passing year.

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak

This Mansoor Khan directorial and Nasir Hussain production was a fresh take on Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' and retold the story of two star-crossed lovers with great feeling and pathos. The superhit film kicked off the careers of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawala and was an insightful take on the prejudices and conflicts that come in the way of true love. The ill-fated love between Raj and Rashmi Rajput set to lilting music by Anand Milind still has the same resonance that won over legions of fans in 1988. Separated by their families who are the bitterest of enemies, the two try to escape them by fleeing to the countryside but their feuding clans are not far behind, both equally determined to put a stop to their relationship. This one is a bonafide classic that reinvented the romantic musical genre in Hindi cinema.

Valentine’s Day 2022: Akash Choudhary To Payal Ghosh; Celebs Share Their First Kiss Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Badhaai Do Day 2 Box Office Collection

Aashiqui

This Mahesh Bhatt hit and T-Series production was woven around a melodious Nadeem Shravan's musical score, had a lanky hero with a dubbed voice and a heroine who was too tall and too dusky to fit into a conventional mould but then this was no conventional love story. Starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, the film dealt with real issues like growing up in a broken home, the complications of modern love like ambition, jealousy and co-dependence. The story begins in a police station where an aimless young man and an orphan first pass each other by and then find meaning, companionship and comfort when they fall in love. There may be many sequels but the magic of the original remains unsurpassed with a soundtrack that still forces you to hum along and remember your first love.