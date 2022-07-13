Rhea Chakraborty Charged By NCB In Drugs Case Involving Sushant Singh Rajput

Months after receiving bail in a narcotics case involving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a draft chargesheet naming Rhea Chakraborty and 34 others as accused for purchasing and financing drugs in the high-profile case.

A tweet by news agency ANI confirmed this development and read, "Draft charges submitted against Rhea Chakroborty in Special NDPS court of receiving deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Charoborty & Dipesh Sawant & others and handing over those deliveries to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while making payments for them in yr 2020."

The Central anti-drug agency had filed the draft charges in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court against Rhea and others last, the details of which were made available on Tuesday.

According to a report in NDTV, Rhea has been charged with purchasing and financing the purchase of a small quantity of marijuana. Rhea's brother Showmik Chakraborty has also been named as the co-accused.

The draft charges stated that Rhea received many deliveries of ganja from accused Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It also mentioned that she made payments for those deliveries at the instance of Showik and the late actor between March 2020 and September 2020. As per the draft charges, Rhea's brother Showmik was also in touch with drug peddlers and received packets for Rajput.

The NCB has now submitted the draft charges to a special NDPS court. If Rhea Chakraborty is proven guilty, she could face imprisonment for over ten years.

After Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, his actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case related to the late actor in September 2020. She was granted bail in October 2020 after the Bombay High Court stated that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the actress is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A, adding that 'Simply providing money for a particular transaction or other transactions will not be financing of that activity.'