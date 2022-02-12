Rhea Chakraborty Is Back At Work, Spotted Shooting In The City

A simple living and high thinking girl Rhea Chakraborty is always seen having a great time living her simple life. The audience has always admired her performance on screen. The actress is said to be back at work and spotted shooting in the city.

Rhea Chakraborty had just one release 'Chehre' in the last year. Since then she has been in touch with her fans from her social media where she is seen sharing her daily simple and healthy living routines. But now the actress is all set to get back on work mode. Recently she has been spotted shooting for her project in the city. It would be great news for her fans to see her back on the big screen after a long time.

Rhea believes in normalcy is luxury and she is grateful for it. She always carries an unpretentious approach to life. She has moved on in life with a humble and optimistic approach. The actress is truly the epitome of being a tough character in difficult situations.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.