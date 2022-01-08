Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Gentle Reminder’ For All The Female Populace Will Keep Your Spirits High

Rhea
Chakraborty
is
known
for
her
inspiring
and
encouraging
social
media
posts
that
often
leads
to
a
series
of
interesting
conversations
with
her
followers
and
fans.
Beginning
2022
on
a
great
note,
the
actress
recently
took
to
her
social
media
handle
to
put
a
'gentle
reminder'
for
all
her
followers,
especially
the
female
populace.
In
the
post,
she
had
mentioned,
"To,
all
the
girls
out
there;
gentle
reminder
-
you
are
beautiful
as
you
are!
Don't
fall
into
the
trap
of
insta
beauty
and
filters,
I
get
all
your
DMs
about
how
you
feel,
and
the
only
way
to
feel
about
yourself
is
beautiful.
Love
and
light
-
RC."
On
the
auspicious
occasion
of
New
Year,
the
actress
had
penned
a
heartfelt
note
to
self
through
a
video
talking
to
herself,
mentioning,
"Dear
me,
thank
you
for
being
me,
thank
you
for
being
kind,
resilient
and
patient.
I'm
so
proud
of
the
woman
you
have
become,
and
I'm
here
for
you
always.
Chin
up
baby
girl,
you
got
this.
Happy
New
Year.
Yours
truly,
your
inner
self".