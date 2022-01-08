Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Gentle Reminder’ For All The Female Populace Will Keep Your Spirits High

Rhea Chakraborty is known for her inspiring and encouraging social media posts that often leads to a series of interesting conversations with her followers and fans.

Beginning 2022 on a great note, the actress recently took to her social media handle to put a 'gentle reminder' for all her followers, especially the female populace.

In the post, she had mentioned, "To, all the girls out there; gentle reminder - you are beautiful as you are! Don't fall into the trap of insta beauty and filters, I get all your DMs about how you feel, and the only way to feel about yourself is beautiful. Love and light - RC."

On the auspicious occasion of New Year, the actress had penned a heartfelt note to self through a video talking to herself, mentioning, "Dear me, thank you for being me, thank you for being kind, resilient and patient. I'm so proud of the woman you have become, and I'm here for you always. Chin up baby girl, you got this. Happy New Year. Yours truly, your inner self".