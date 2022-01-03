Rhea Chakraborty Shares An Encouraging Message For Herself This New Year, Says 'You Are Winning'

Rhea Chakraborty is giving some major inspiration to her fans by sharing some encouraging social media posts in recent times. The actress took to her Instagram handle at the onset of the New Year to share a heartwarming message for herself. She gave herself a message of emerging stronger after facing the obstacles in life and ended the lovely video with the hashtag #Rhenew.

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty can be seen penning a diary in the video with her voiceover doing the rounds. The Sonali Cable actress can be seen sharing a heartfelt message for herself as the video progresses. Rhea can be heard saying, "Dear me, thank you for being me, thank you for being kind, resilient and patient. I'm so proud of the woman you have become, and I'm here for you always. Chin up baby girl, you got this. Happy New year. Yours truly, your inner self." Take a look at the video.

Rhea Chakraborty's fans left some beautiful messages for her in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Yes Rhea you are your own best support be like this always you don't need anyone you are your best support that you have proved in your hard times sending you love and happiness." Another netizen stated, "Every word you mention are truly own you..... you are the strongest actress in Bollywood industries... Every woman should learn from you how to face evil, obstacles coming in life...hope you may get respect and recognition in the new year which you deserve to be." A fan further added, "You have inspired lots of people with your courage and patience. May God bless you with all the happiness. More power and strength to you."

Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Lovely Picture Of Hers With A Heartfelt Message, Calls It 'Year Full Of Healing'

Rhea Chakraborty's Bank Account Defreezed A Year After Arrest, Seized Gadgets Returned By Court

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had also shared a hard-hitting post on how the year 2021 was a tough year for her. The Jalebi actress had stated, "You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn't break you makes you stronger. Have a wonderful New Year's Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light."