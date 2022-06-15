Rhea Chakraborty Shares Unseen Pictures With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary, See Post

Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty at the time he passed away. On Sushant's second death anniversary, Rhea took to her official social media pages and shared some unseen pictures with him. The actress's social media post has left the fans of the late actor emotional.

"Miss you every day ... ♥️," wrote Rhea Chakraborty, who shared her lovely moments with Sushant Singh Rajput on her official social media handle. The actress had made her relationship with Sushant official, on his birthday on January 21, 2020, almost five months before he passed away.

Check out Rhea's post here:

To the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's demise came out as a great shock for his fans, cine-goers, and industry members. Sushant's demise was initially ruled as suicide by the Mumbai police. But things took a different turn after the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and five others, for their alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has joined the scene to investigate Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's involvement with an alleged drug cartel was revealed during the CBI investigation. However, Rhea had denied all allegations, stating that they are baseless. She had spent around 28 days in Mumbai's Byculla jail before getting bail.