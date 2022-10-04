Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Give Major Nawabi Vibes In A Special Function Hosted By Groom's Family

After celebrating their haldi, mehendi, sangeet and cocktail functions in Delhi, lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha travelled to Lucknow to grace a special pre-wedding function hosted by the groom's family.

For the special qawwali night, the soon-to-be married couple picked up regal outfits which left the netizens in awe of them. Decked in matching outfits, chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla as their designer who draped them in old world Awadhi charm.

Richa looked regal in a beautiful ivory full-sleeved gharara set which featured delicate chikankari embroidery and a matching dupatta draped across the front. She accessorised her look with an emerald and polki set with a matching pair of chandbaali earrings, a polki nath and a beautifully crafted paasa. Her sleek bun added more to her beauty.

Ali on the other hand, looked extremely stylish in a gold and beige sherwani, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Later, the couple took to their respective Instagram handle to drop a bunch of candid shots from their Lucknow celebrations. The bride-to be captioned the clicks as, "I got you," along with their wedding hashtag 'RiAli'. Ali also shared the same set of pictures and wrote, "Ek daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho."

Have a look at the pictures

Ali and Richa's friends and colleagues from showbiz congratulated them and showered them with compliments. Swara Bhasker wrote, "Stunning you guys!!!! 💖🤗✨." Zareena Khan commented, "You make such a beautiful bride, Richa." Saba Azad, Rasika Dugal and Rhea Chakraborty also sent them love.

Speaking about the regal celebration hosted by Ali's family before the wedding, we hear that the evening began with a energy packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. The decor was in compliments to the Avadhi Lucknowi culture with golden custom made drapes, chandelier candle holders. The guests enjoyed lip-smacking Awadhi delicacies by family-run heritage companies in Lucknow.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be tying the knot on October 6 and hosting a reception in Mumbai on October 7.