Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Sangeet Pics Show They Are In Love; See Pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one crazy couple in love and will soon exchange wedding vows. Their wedding festivities began on Thursday night (September 29) in Delhi. The week-long celebration began with their sangeet and photographs of the bride and groom have started pouring into our feeds. The couple officially confirmed their relationship two years ago, but had to halt the wedding due to the pandemic.

They finally announced that their wedding celebrations would begin soon a few days ago in a quirky wedding card that went viral on social media.

The couple on Thursday (September 29), shared a voice note for their fans. In the note, Richa said, "Two years ago we formalised our union, and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love."

Meanwhile, Richa, on Friday (September 30) afternoon, posted pictures from their sangeet ceremony. She captioned her post with the hashtag RiAli and wrote, "Mohabaat Mubarak", followed by red heart emojis. Sharing the same images, Ali Fazal wrote, "Tumko Bhi". Richa looked gorgeous in a custom designed outfit by Rahul Mishra, whereas Ali looked nothing short of majestic in an off-white angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

The wedding ceremony will take place on October 4, which will be followed by a reception in Mumbai at the city's Great Eastern Home, which is a 176-year-old mill. Several Bollywood and Hollywood stars are expected to attend the reception in Mumbai.