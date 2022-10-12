Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share Dreamy Pics From Their Mehendi Ceremony

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot on October 4 in Delhi. The wedding was attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, and Tabu. While fans have been gushing over the couple's love-filled pictures , Richa recently shared a bunch of dreamy glimpses from her mehendi ceremony.

In the images, Richa can be seen posing with her hubby, Ali. The actress looked ethereal in a green lehenga, which she accessorised with statement jewellery. Ali, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white sherwani. Sharing the mushy pictures, Richa captioned the post, "Mehendi ki raat aayi mehendi ki raat #RiAli" Check out the post here

As soon as Richa shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Ali Fazal on Monday (October 10) posted images from his sangeet ceremony in which he revealed a past connection of the outfit with Judi Dench and designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Thanking them in the post, Ali wrote, "I think art has its way of finding the right spot in history. @abujanisandeepkhosla gave us access to culture and heritage and art and skill all through our celebrations. Starting with my favourite- the classic angarkha. After a few trials and tailoring and exchanging notes we arrived at this wonderful piece. Thank you Abu Sandeep ! You both are a cracker of a team. I remember Judi summoning me to work with you all in 2017 and i was like, wait they have to wana work with me, its themmmm... anyhoo, we shall break bread soon." See post here

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had a big fat Punjabi wedding amidst their close family and friends. The couple threw a star-studded reception in Mumbai for their industry friends, which was attended by Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and many others.

The couple first met on the sets of Fukrey and love started brewing between them during the promotion of the film in 2013. They will both be seen next in Fukrey 3.