Ali Fazal Reacts To March 2022 Wedding Reports With Richa Chadha, Says 'Let Us Do Our Thing'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were set to tie the knot back in 2020, had decided to postpone their wedding because of the pandemic. Both actors are fairly busy with their work and have also launched a production house last year. Amid recent wedding reports, Ali has opened up about their plans on Twitter

Richa Chadha Wants To Do Films That Explore Her Dancing Skills; 'I Learnt Dance For 10 Years'

Dismissing the wedding reports, Ali Fazal took to his Twitter account and asked media outlets to let them do their thing. The actor wrote in Hinglish, "Arey bhailog, ek montage iss saari speculation ka banega. 2 saal se bunty -babli ke peechhe lagi shaadi polis. Khunnas mein karaadaali aadhi bollywood ki shaadi. lekin je dono pakad na aaye. but why?#karaakarheerahenge Zany facejk. Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing. Love-you gestureWhite heart."

Arey bhailog, ek montage iss saari speculation ka banega. 2 saal se bunty -babli ke peechhe lagi shaadi polis. Khunnas mein karaadaali aadhi bollywood ki shaadi. lekin je dono pakad na aaye. but why?#karaakarheerahenge 🤪jk. Which is kinda sweet but hey, let us do our thing. 🤟🏽🤍 https://t.co/MSI6UrJMLu — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) February 3, 2022

Reports claimed Richa and Ali plan on taking a break from the filming of Fukrey 3 in Delhi to tie the knot. They are also looking for wedding venues in Delhi and Mumbai. A ​TOI report revealed a March wedding sounded perfect for the couple. They are expected to fly to Mumbai for the prep and will be returning to Delhi post festivities for the filming.

For the unversed, the couple has been dating for over four years. Richa and Ali first shared screen space in Fukrey (2013) and clicked instantly. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 and they were to marry in 2020. In February 2021, they reportedly also applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

The Great Indian Murder: Release Date And Time Of Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi's Thriller Series

On the work front, Ali Fazal recently revealed that he has finished shooting for his latest Hollywood movie Kandahar. The action-thriller led by Scottish star Gerard Butler is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Ali had also shared BTS from the sets in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Fazal is also waiting for the release of Death on the Nile. Meanwhile, Richa is gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Murder with Pratik Gandhi. The OTT show directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia will be streaming from February 4, 2022.