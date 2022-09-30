Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Here's What We Know About The Couple’s Nuptials

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot on October 6. The Bollywood couple’s pre-wedding festivities commenced in Delhi on September 29 and will continue till October 2 in Delhi. The sangeet and Mehendi functions are being held at the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The duo will also hold a reception on October 7 in Mumbai. The function will take place at the Great Eastern Home, which happens to be a venue inside a 176-year-old mill. According to an HT report, Richa has planned a rather thoughtful and lavish food spread for the guests.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “There would be the famous chole bhature from Rajouri Garden, Natraj ki chaat, Chatori Gali ka Ram ladoo and more. All the food stalls are being curated by a company that has put together a menu of Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi which she enjoyed growing up and are iconic places. So each of these places are setting up a way to serve their most iconic and favourite dishes of the couple.”

It must be noted that the couple had announced their decision of tying the knot back in 2020, but postponed the nuptials due to the pandemic. Ali and Richa, who have been seeing each other for nearly a decade, first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after dating for seven years.

Richa recently opened up about her wedding and told Femina, “I think you’ll witness celebrations that resonate with our personalities, where we respect our cultures, music, art and things that make us who we are as Indians. And, being artists, it’s lovely to have the love and support of other artists as well. You’ll see I can’t say too much.”