Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Arrive At Delhi Airport; The Wedding Procession Begins

October 4th can't come sooner for the love birds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. The couple took the flight this morning from Mumbai airport and landed in Delhi at 4 p.m. While Richa looked stunning as always in the yellow printed salwar suit, the husband-to-be was looking suave in his blue blazer, white shirt, and red cap. Like in Mumbai, the couple warmly greeted the paparazzi in Delhi and thanked them when congratulated.

As per the ANI report, the couple booked the Delhi Gymkhana Club for the pre-wedding festivities, which will include cocktails, sangeet, and mehendi. The couple will then return to Mumbai for the actual marriage and host a wedding reception for the family, friends, and various celebrities. For the reception, Ali and Richa booked the Great Eastern Home, an events venue built inside a 176-year-old mill.

Talking about their love story, reports say that the couple fell in love on the sets of Fukrey. Though rumours state that they have been dating since 2015, Ali Fazal confirmed them in 2017 by Instagramming a selfie with Richa. The pic was captioned, "Hai to Hai(It is what it is.)" The duo later came together for Fukrey Returns and later had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

The couple will be next seen together in Fukrey 3. In the meanwhile, Ali Fazal is busy shooting Mirzapur 3 and Richa Chadha is working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.