Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Decided Not To Follow In Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Footsteps For Their Wedding

After
delaying
for
two
years,
Richa
Chadha
And
Ali
Fazal
are
finally
going
to
tie
the
knot
next
month.
After
their
wedding
invite
went
viral,
the
whole
digital
space
brimmed
with
rumours
of
their
marriage
preparation.
Many
reports
said
that
the
festivities
will
take
place
in
Delhi
and
Mumbai
accompanied
by
a
grand
reception.
The
quirky
invite
stated
that
there
would
be
a
'no-phone'
policy
in
place;
something
that
is
quite
common
in
many
celebrity
weddings
like
that
of
Katrina
Kaif
and
Vicky
Kaushal.
However,
as
per
BollywoodLife,
Richa
and
Ali
decided
to
not
take
that
route.
The
couple
decided
to
keep
the
fun
mood
that
accompanies
such
functions
and
doesn't
wish
their
guests
to
have
any
restrictions
in
the
event.
They
want
their
guests
to
be
at
maximum
ease.
For
the
unversed,
the
'no-phone'
policy
on
celebrity
events
is
kept
so
that
the
guests
don't
leak
pictures
on
social
media
without
the
host's
permission.
While
it
was
rumored
that
Richa
and
Ali's
wedding
would
occur
at
the
end
of
the
year,
the
bride
officially
announced
a
few
days
ago
that
the
marriage
will
happen
next
month.
On
the
work
front,
Ali
Fazal
is
gearing
for
Mirzapur
3,
while
Richa
Chadha
is
working
with
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
on
his
Netflix
film
Heeramandi.
The
couple
will
be
soon
seen
together
in
Fukrey
3.