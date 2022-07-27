Richa Chadha Reveals Why She And Ali Fazal Have Not Been Married Yet!

It's known to all that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are madly in love with each other. In several interviews, Ali had mentioned how he and Richa planned everything about their wedding, but at the last moment, things didn't work out. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Richa Chadha opened up about her marriage plans with Fazal and said that owing to COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding is being delayed.

In an interview with Mashable India, Richa said, "Whenever we think of getting married a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had the confidence and talks started. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad."

When probed about going for court marriage, Richa said that she is thinking about the same. She further said that couples who met after them also got married and joked that she will see whose marriage lasts longer.

Last year, while speaking to a leading daily, Ali Fazal had said that he and Richa have been dying to get married.

"It is pending. Earlier, there was the lockdown and this year the second wave... so the delay. Moreover, when things opened up, both of us had to wrap up pending shoots, so there was no time. As for March 2022... maybe but right now, I am clueless. We are trying to make it work," added the Fukrey actor.