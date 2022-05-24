Richa Chadha Says Those Celebrating Failure Of Dhaakad Are Morally Wrong; 'Thousands Of People Work On A Film'

Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Dhaakad was one of the anticipated films of this year. Unfortunately, upon its release, the spy thriller failed to strike a chord with the audience. According to few reports, the distributors have even reduced the screen count of the film owing to extremely low audience turnout.

Amid this, Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla shared a tweet in which he bashed people celebrating the failure of Dhaakad.

Poonawalla wrote, "The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut," he wrote.

When a journalist replied, "That's ridiculous. The audience has rejected a bad film which is going zero in shows. Telling the truth is trolling? Really," Poonawalla reacted by writing, "No! The celebration of a movie flopping is not good!"

Soon, actor Richa Chadha also jumped into the conversation and wrote,"Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? People are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill."

In response to Richa, Poonawalla wrote, "I am extremely chilled. I haven't seen her movie despite #KanganaRanaut being kind enough to invite me. I would stand up for the movie business. No flops should be cheered period because it hurts the industry. If the government does wrong, doesn't mean we should as well."

To this, Richa pointed at how Kangana criticised Bollywood last amid the drug case controversy and even called the film industry a gutter.

She emphasised in her tweet, "Very systematically, a narrative was built that the film industry in Mumbai is the den of all vice. People here are murderous etc. Many people participated in this narrative building. Now some others celebrating other ppl's downfalls is an unfortunate consequence of that."

However, Richa also added in another tweet that a film's failure should not be celebrated. She wrote, "Yes. It's morally wrong and also because thousands of people work on a film. But also, it happens. And to everyone."

Richa Chaddha and Kangana Ranaut had previously worked together in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's sports drama Panga.