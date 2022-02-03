Richa Chadha Wants To Do Films That Explore Her Dancing Skills; 'I Learnt Dance For 10 Years'

Richa Chadha who has many strong performances to her credit, in her recent interview expressed her desire to take up films which give her an opportunity to use her dance skills as an artiste. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress revealed that she is a trained dancer and spoke about how it has helped her to be an able performer.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Richa said, "I learnt dance in Delhi for 10 years, starting from the age of six, straight up till I was in high school. Today, I can confidently say that the rhythm that it introduced in my body has made me an able performer." She went on to say that she finds it quite puzzling and amusing that she has done any films that tapped into her potential as a dancer.

"Also, I haven't chosen films that consciously have a lot of songs or items and songs. I guess that is one of the reasons as well," the actress said adding that she hopes to take up a film in the future someday which will allow her to explore dancing on screen. She said that dance has helped her appreciate her body and given her a lot of grace.

"It has helped me be agile, and flexible. It has also helped me mentally in appreciating classical forms because Indian classical forms are by far the most evolved dance form anywhere in the world," the tabloid quoted on as saying.

Further, Richa revealed that it was her grandfather who pushed her into taking up dance by citing examples of stellar actresses Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala, Madhuri Dixit and Asha Parekh who are also great dancers.