Rida Isfahani MMS: Pakistani Actress Reveals Her Ex-Fiance Leaked Her Private Video; Here’s What She Said

Pakistani star Rida Isfahani has once again come into the limelight. Recently, the actress appeared on the podcast of Pak comedian Nadir Ali.

For the unversed, she made headlines several years ago when her private MMS got leaked on the internet. On the podcast, Rida finally broke her silence on the leaked videos and left everyone stunned with her revelation.

Sharing his thoughts about the whole incident, the actress stated that her ex-fiance broke her trust by leaking the MMS and the whole controversy left her embarrassed in front of her loved ones.

A Pak portal quoted her saying, "I would discuss it with you because you respect women. If your trust is breached, then it means it is the end of humanity. I would say it's Allah who gives respect and who reveals your bad side in front of others, sometimes, the punishment comes early because Allah doesn't want someone special to fall astray."

Talking further about her ex-fiance, she stated, "Well, my trust was broken by my fiancé. I convinced my parents for him. My mindset was conservative as I wanted to be with one person. I had a relationship with DOP. He wasn't even wealthy, he proposed to me and I accepted. After three years of my engagement, he leaked my pictures when I was in the US. People urged me to do a press conference but I didn't as it was his deed, this is my tragedy and it will go to my grave with me. People don't forgive and keep accusing you of your past and I have been facing this. I was also cut down from projects after this. I contacted him through agencies after this because I was clueless at that time, his act was bad, I will be embarrassed in front of my loved ones who never said a bad word to me after this tragedy, they were so hurt."

Back in 2016, Rida's MMS was all over the internet in November in which several private moments of the actress were captured. It's commendable how she tackled the whole controversy and came out of it stronger.

On the career front, she made her film debut with Roag in 2018 and also played the lead role in a Pakistani TV drama titled Muhabbat Hamsafar Meri.