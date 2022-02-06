RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure on Sunday (February 6). She was 92. As soon as the news of her sad demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn the loss.



Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti ”

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of the late singer on her social media handle and wrote, "What a loss!! India's most beautiful voice is gone. There will never be another Lata ji. Never met in her my life yet today can't hold back my tears...such is the essence of a true artist they are a part of our bloodstream through their work."

Dia Mirza mourned the loss with a heartfelt message that read, “Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Rest In Glory.”

A heartbroken Ranveer Singh a photo of the singer from her younger days to mourn the demise. Take a look!

Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, took to Twitter and wrote, "Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP."

Anil Kapoor also took to the microblogging site and said he was heartbroken but "blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul." The actor tweeted, “Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music. May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness ”

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Lost a legend today… Many generations will always remember you like this, @mangeshkarlata ji A big loss to the entire nation. Om Shanti. May you Rest in Peace”

Sanjay Dutt mourned the Bharat Ratna awardee’s loss with a heartfelt message. He tweeted, "We lost a legend...Lata Mangeshkar ji your music, personality, humility will always stay with us for generations... My condolences to the family Folded hands #LataMangeshkar."

Ajay Devgn also dropped a condolence message which read, “An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family”

Bhumi Pednekar offered her condolences by writing, “A very sad day and a huge loss for all of us, her fans. Your contribution will live on forever ma’am. My condolences to the family and all her fans across the world. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar”

Boney Kapoor shared an old picture of Sridevi and Lata Mangeshkar and penned, “Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar (sic).”

Karan Johar penned a gratitude-filled note for the songstress and thanked her for making the entire nation swoon with her voice. Check out the post below:

Anushka Sharma also offered her condolences by writing, “God speaks through beautiful voices’ Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji’s voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji 💔🙏”