RIP Vikram Gokhale! Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kisan And Other Mourn Veteran Actors's Demise, Call Him ‘One Of A Kind'

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who has had a significant influence in the Marathi and Hindi film industries, died today, November 26, at the age of 77. The thespian was admitted to Pune's private hospital on November 5. His death was confirmed by the hospital's officials. In a statement, the hospital's officials said, "We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi organ failure. Our deep condolences."

The actor was on life support and had suffered multiple organ failures. Earlier this week, several media reports claimed the actor had died, which was denied by his daughter. Gokhale's mortal remains will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last tribute, and his late rites will be performed at 6 p.m. today at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune.

The actor's death is another huge loss for the Indian film industry. Meanwhile, from politicians to actors, people from all walks of life have taken to social media to mourn the actor's demise. Cricket presenter and commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen." BJP leader Prakash Javedkar tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale. He was a Versatile Actor as well a committed social activist. He left an indelible mark in Marathi, Hindi Theatre & Film industry with his extraordinary performances. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti!"

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar said, "Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti." An user on Twitter wrote, RIP sir. U are phenomenal actor. IN WHICH bhool bhulaiya and Hum dil de chuke sanam is still fav."

Check out what others are saying:-





Vikram Gokhale, over an illustrious cinema career spanning over 40 years, has acted in several memorable movies, including De Dana Dan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Rani Mukerji's Hichki, Bang Bang, and many more. He also starred in several hit tv soaps and was an eminent theatre performer.

The actor's last release was Sabir Khan's Nikamma, featuring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Shirley Setia, while he was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati.