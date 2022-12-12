Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Has A New Fan From Bollywood, Find Out Who It Is

Kannada movie Kantara starring actor Rishab Shetty ever since it released in September has broken all records at the box-office. The film, made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2022 and collected over Rs 450 crore in all languages. The film has been praised by several Bollywood stars, and now it has a new fan in its club.

Bollywood hottie Hrithik Roshan has now joined the list of those celebrities who were at loss of words by the powerful depiction of folklore and traditions in Kantara. Hrithik, who is quite active on Twitter and never shies away from praising his fellow celebrities and their work, took to his social media account on Sunday night to compliment Rishab Shetty, who is also the director of Kantara.

In his tweet, Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to Kantara's storytelling and also mentioned the film's climax. Days after Kantara's Hindi version was released on OTT, Hrithik last night tweeted, "Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab's conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps Respect & kudos to the team."

Rishab Shetty was quick to respond to the superstar's appreciation and retweeted Hrithik's tweet, saying, "Thank you so much sir" followed by three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's tweet went viral, and fans appreciated the star for the compliments he showered on Kantara. One of the users said, "You've always appreciated Good Works across industry...I hope someday you'll collaborate with one of them." Another of Hrithk's fans commented, saying, "Bollywood can't deserve you sir come to tollywood here directors will do wonders with you."

Kantara, starring Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in lead roles, was originally released in Kannada. After its initial success, the film was then released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil and went on to become a massive blockbuster in the country. Besides Hrithik Roshan, film personalities from across industries, including Rajnikanth, Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ram Gopal Varma, and Shilpa Shetty, have spoken highly of Kanatra.

