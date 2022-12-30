Urvashi Rautela Is ‘Praying’ As Rishabh Pant Gets Injured In A Massive Car Accident; See Post

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant's rumoured affair has been the talk of the town for a while now. And while fans love reading about them, Rishabh Pant made the headlines for the most unfortunate reason today. According to media reports, Rishabh Pant met with an accident while he was on his way to the home town. According to media reports, Rishabh Pant was on his way from Delhi to Roorkee when his car met with a major accident after it rammed into a divider on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border. It was reported that his car had caught fire.

The media reports suggested that Rishabh Pant managed to escape the accident and suffered injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle and was rushed to a private hospital in Roorkee. As the ace cricketer is recovering in the hospital, his rumoured girlfriend Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post on social media. Taking to social media, Urvashi shared a pic of herself in a white outfit with silver work on it. In the caption, the Great Grand Masti actress wrote, "Praying" along with a white heart. It didn't take much for the fans to understand that this post was hinted towards Rishabh Pant.

Talking about the accident, a senior police officer stated, "Pant sustained injuries on his forehead, a hand and right knee. However, he is conscious and able to talk. The car he was driving was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive the severe accident". Meanwhile, several cricketers were seen sending recovery wishes to Rishabh Pant. Virender Sehwag took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao". On the other hand, VVS Laxman also tweeted, "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ".