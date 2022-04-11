Rishi Kapoor Had Planned Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Lavish Wedding In December 2020, Reveals Subhash Ghai

Kapoors and lavish weddings go hand in hand. However, we hear that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to keep their wedding a private affair. When filmmaker Subhash Ghai was informed about the same, he congratulated the lovebirds and revealed that late actor Rishi Kapoor had planned a lavish wedding for Ranbir and Alia.

While speaking to Bombay Times, he said, "I am so delighted to know this news of Ranbir getting married to Alia. I share my blessings for the couple. Both are fantastic people."

He further revealed, "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive 'WWI Maestro award 2020' at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir's marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly."

He went on to add that he is extremely happy to know that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream.

"I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor," concluded Ghai.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are expected to be a part of Alia-Ranbir's wedding. We also hear that Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception party on April 16, 2022, which will be attended by celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anushka Sharma, etc.