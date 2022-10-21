Riva Arora Says ‘Jealousy Is The Best Compliment’ Amid Ongoing Controversy Over Her Video With Karan Kundrra

Riva Arora - the young actress has been all over the headlines these days. The young starlet got mired in a controversy after her video romancing Karan Kundrra went viral on social media. The video featured Riva cheating on her boyfriend with Karan and it has been receiving flak from the netizens as the 12 year old influencer was seen romancing men double or thrice her age. Not just Karan, but Riva's parents have also been receiving flak post the videos went viral.

As the social media is abuzz with opinions about Riva's videos, her recent social media is making the heads turn. The young starlet has shared mirror selfies wherein she was dressed in beige coloured full sleeves crop top which she had paired with tie-dye shorts. She had kept her tresses open and her bangs added to her looks. The young starlet also had her make up game on point as she posed for the camera. In the caption, Riva wrote, "Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive! #riva #rivarora #rivaarora #love #life #happiness #success". Looks like she is taking a dig at her trollers.

Check out Riva Arora's post here:

She also shared another post wherein she was dressed in hues of blue and was smiling for the camera. Riva captioned the image, "Smiles are always in fashion!"When all else fails, smile".

Meanwhile, Riva's video with Mika Singh has also come under fire post the controversy. In the video, Mika and Riva were seen grooving to the song 'What The Luck'. Slamming the video, an Instagram user commented on the post and wrote, "She is 12...Mika is 45....these people are promoting child sexual abuse". So far, Mika and Karan are yet to comment on the controversy.