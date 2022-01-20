RJ Anmol Says He Was Insecure While Dating Amrita Rao; 'I Never Kept It Inside Me, I Opted For Communication'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol kept their relationship under wraps for a long time before they tied the knot in 2016. Their hush-hush wedding came as a pleasant surprise to all. Lately, the couple has been sharing snippets about their dating days on their YouTube days.

In one such video, Amrita revealed that often during her shooting schedules, girlfriends of her co-stars would feel 'insecure' about having her around. The actress said, "I have experienced this that whenever I'd be on shoots, my co-stars' girlfriends, who were heroines themselves, were very very insecure."

Amrita Rao Says When Anmol Confessed His Love For Her, She Was Mentally In A Friendship Zone

Reacting to this, Anmol said, "I can understand the reason for their insecurity. Because their (respective) boyfriends were shooting with a very beautiful girl".

Further, he also admitted that he too was insecure while dating Amrita as she had the habit of not responding to his messages when she was shooting, adding that she won't even reply back to him during her lunch breaks.

Amrita Rao Gives Hilarious Reaction To 'Jal Lijiye' Memes; Hubby Anmol Says 'She's So Naughty'

The radio jockey said, "I never kept it inside me. I opted for communication. I spoke to Amrita. I said 'Yaar, when you don't reply to my messages, my heart starts pounding'. And one more thing, nobody knew about our affair. So, all those people on her sets thought she was single. No boyfriend. So, my insecurity was multiplied by 10."

Amrita and Anmol have been happily married for over six years now. The couple welcomed their first child, son Veer in November 2020.