Rocketry: The Nambi Effect First Review Out: R Madhavan-Starrer Receives Positive Response

R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, and we are here with the film's first review. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Interestingly, the film marks directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.

While sharing his review on the film, senior Journalist Subhash K Jha wrote, "Once in a while a film comes along to change lives. Tamil-Hindi star-actor R Madhavan's directorial debut is no ordinary bio-pic. It takes us far away from the glorification of gangsters and the hagiographic tone of biopics on politicians, to give us a revelatory eye-opening story of a scientist who dedicated his life to enhancing India's aerospace programme, only to be branded a spy."

He further wrote, "Every moment of Nambi Narayanan's story will stay with you in the months and years to come. Great wrong was done to a great man. But at least one good thing came out of it."

Subhash also lauded Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the film, and wrote, "In an out-and-out Madhavan show, Shah Rukh Khan makes his presence felt very strong. This in my opinion is SRK's best screen appearance in ages."

Well, going by the film's first critic review, we are pretty sure that the film is expected to have a good start at the box office.

The film, which is shot extensively across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia, is releasing in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and English.