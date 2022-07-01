Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has arrived in theatres today (July 1, 2022), and unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the full movie got leaked online on several notorious sites. We wonder if the online leak will affect the box office collection of the film.

The film marks the directorial debut of Madhavan hence, it's extra special for the actor-turned-filmmaker. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, who was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Madhavan plays the role of Nambi in the film.

Recently, during the promotions of the film, when Madhavan was asked why he was so keen to make this film, he told India Today, "I wanted to do the film for two reasons. Every actor would dream of playing multiple age groups that was there here. Secondly, his achievement was very technical. And that's my forte. I love engineering."

"But, Nambi is not a normal technical guy. He's a genius. So, I had to translate his story into layman's terms. The audience should understand what rocket science is. Nobody was willing to produce it, so I took that effort as well. One month before the film went on floors, I had to direct the film as the previous director couldn't do it for the right reasons," added Madhavan.

Speaking about donning the hat of the director for the first time, Madhavan said that his intention is to tell a story about Nambi Narayanan and not to prove himself as a director. However, if he is able to achieve that, then he will consider himself successful.